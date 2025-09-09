Windows 11 Canary Preview Build 27938 Brings Back Bigger Clock With Seconds

A Windows 10 favorite returns for Windows 11 Insiders

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Windows 11 is reintroducing a small but much-requested feature: a larger clock with seconds in the Notification Center.

The change appears in Insider Canary Preview Build 27938, currently rolling out to the Canary Channel.

The redesigned view places a more prominent clock above the date and calendar. For users who value precise timekeeping, such as system admins or multitaskers, the return of seconds is a welcome addition.

To turn it on, head to Settings > Time & language > Date & time and toggle Show time in the Notification Center.

The rollout is gradual, so not all Insiders will see it immediately.

Image: Microsoft

While File Explorer’s new AI actions is the highlight of this build, the return of the clock shows Microsoft is still listening to long-time users. Sometimes, it’s the small touches that make Windows feel complete.

