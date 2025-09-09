Windows 11 Canary Preview Build 27938 Brings Back Bigger Clock With Seconds

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Windows 11 is reintroducing a small but much-requested feature: a larger clock with seconds in the Notification Center.

The change appears in Insider Canary Preview Build 27938, currently rolling out to the Canary Channel.

The redesigned view places a more prominent clock above the date and calendar. For users who value precise timekeeping, such as system admins or multitaskers, the return of seconds is a welcome addition.

To turn it on, head to Settings > Time & language > Date & time and toggle Show time in the Notification Center.

The rollout is gradual, so not all Insiders will see it immediately.

While File Explorer’s new AI actions is the highlight of this build, the return of the clock shows Microsoft is still listening to long-time users. Sometimes, it’s the small touches that make Windows feel complete.