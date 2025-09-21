Windows 11 could soon get native video wallpaper support similar to Vista's Dreamscene

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Back in 2007, Microsoft introduced DreamScene with Windows Vista Ultimate. The feature allowed users to set looping video (WMV/MPG) as desktop backgrounds (wallpapers). While it was exciting at the same time futuristic for its time.

But it came at a cost; PCs from that time often struggled, with CPUs and GPUs bogged down by constant rendering. As a result, DreamScene never left Vista and faded into nostalgia.

After nearly 19 years, it looks like the feature is making a comeback. Yesterday, popular Windows enthusiast, @PhantomOfEarth, shared a screen recording of the feature on X, which he mentions is available in recent Dev/Beta build 26×20.6690 of Windows 11.

Video credit: X/@phantomofearth

In the video, an MP4 file is chosen as the desktop wallpaper, and it plays seamlessly in a loop. The wallpaper has smooth motion, no apparent stutter, and appears to respect the desktop icon overlay and taskbar visibility, suggesting Microsoft has integrated this under the same UI layers as static wallpapers.

The feature is likely baked into Settings > Personalization > Background, rather than being a separate app. The video doesn’t show performance metrics, but based on smooth playback, the rendering seems hardware accelerated.

If launched publicly, the feature could bring back the nostalgia from 2007. For now, Microsoft has not officially confirmed release plans. If it does, we’ll update it here.

via: Neowin | Windows Central