Windows 11 Dev & Beta Builds Add AI Image Tool, Admin Guard, and More

Microsoft is testing a fresh round of Windows 11 preview builds with a shared changelog across the Dev and Beta Channels. Dev users are getting build 26200.5702 (KB5062653), while Beta users can try build 26120.4733 (KB5062651). These updates introduce a few key changes, including new AI support in Click to Do, improved admin protection, and several usability tweaks.

Click to Do now lets users on Copilot+ PCs describe images using a locally running model. That means no photos are sent to Microsoft’s servers, and descriptions are generated faster on-device. Right now, the feature is limited to Snapdragon-powered systems with Copilot enabled.

Microsoft is also rolling out Administrator protection. This aims to prevent apps and users from casually accessing elevated privileges by offering just-in-time admin rights. The feature doesn’t come enabled by default. To use it, users can toggle it through Windows Security under Account protection or configure it via Group Policy.

A few smaller changes round out the builds. Privacy popups now dim the screen when asking for access to the camera, location, or mic, making the prompt more obvious. Smart App Control may auto-enable itself for users in Evaluation Mode. Lastly, PowerShell 2.0 has been removed entirely from the Beta build, following years of deprecation.