Windows 11 Gets KB5070186 & KB5069341 Safe OS Dynamic Updates for Version 23H2, 24H2 & 25H2

Last week, Microsoft rolled out Safe OS dynamic updates for Windows 11. These updates improve the Windows Recovery Environment and make the upgrade process more stable. Dynamic Updates also help keep Language Pack and Features on Demand content intact during installation.

For November, recovery updates were released for Windows 11 25H2, 24H2, and 23H2. The updates for 25H2 and 24H2 also apply to Windows Server 2025.

The updates include:

KB5070186: Safe OS Dynamic Update for Windows 11, version 24H2 and 25H2, and Windows Server 2025, November 11, 2025: This update makes improvements to the Windows recovery environment (WinRE).

KB5069341: Safe OS Dynamic Update for Windows 11, version 23H2: November 11, 2025: This update makes improvements to the Windows recovery environment (WinRE).

These updates will install automatically through Windows Update or can be downloaded manually from Microsoft’s Update Catalog (KB5070186 and KB5069341).

In addition to the above updates, Microsoft also rolled out dynamic updates for Windows 10 under KB5069340, KB5068795, KB5068790, KB5068794 & KB5068789.