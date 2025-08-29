Windows 11 Insider Update KB5064089 & KB5064093 Adds Microsoft 365 Profile Cards to Click to Do

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

With the release of the respective Windows 11 KB5064089 and KB5064093 updates to Beta & Dev channels, Microsoft is expanding Click to Do with a new Microsoft 365 feature.

Post-update, you’ll be able to access profile cards linked to work or school accounts directly within emails viewed in Click to Do. Instead of switching to Outlook or Teams, pressing Win + Click on an email reveals a Live Persona Card.

These cards display contact details, collaboration history, and communication options, all in one place. Microsoft says this integration is designed to improve workflows by keeping essential information at hand without breaking focus.

The feature requires users to sign in with an Entra ID account and maintain a Microsoft 365 subscription. Microsoft clarified that the rollout is not yet live in the European Economic Area.

This marks another step in embedding Microsoft 365 deeper into the Windows experience, connecting productivity tools with system-level features. The company expects this integration to benefit enterprise and education users most, where collaboration data is critical.

Moreover, it’s worth noting that both updates also bring Excel table conversion in Click to Do and a new on-screen Braille viewer in Narrator. Not to forget, the company also rolled out Windows 11 25H2 to the Release Preview channel.