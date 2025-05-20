Windows 11 KB5058411 update errors still lack official fixes

Many users are frustrated with multiple error codes during the update

Microsoft has fixed two serious bugs caused by recent Windows updates. One involved a BitLocker recovery reboot bug on Windows 10 after installing KB5058379. That issue is now resolved through an out-of-band patch, KB5061768.

Another fix landed for Windows 11 24H2. Some users were hitting problems upgrading due to VBS (Virtualization-Based Security). Microsoft addressed that with the Recovery Update KB5059442.

But not all update issues are behind us. According to a report by Neowin, Windows 11 users are running into multiple errors installing the May 2025 Patch Tuesday update, KB5058411.

Reports across the Microsoft forums point to failed installations with various error codes, including 0x800f0991, 0x800f0838, 0x800736b3, and 0x800f081f.

User Shukang Liang shared this issue on the support forums, saying, “Problem with windows update KB5058411 Installation fails and error code 0x800f0991 comes up.”

Another forum user, PaulK671, listed multiple errors and added:

Error 0x800736b3 and 0x800f0838 when installing KB5058411 (Windows 11 24H2 x64 update) Hello community, I’m experiencing a persistent issue when trying to install the KB5058411 cumulative update for Windows 11 Version 24H2 (x64), released on May 13, 2025 (OS Build 26100.4061). Initial symptoms: The CBS logs and Event Viewer also show error 0x800736b3. Windows Update stalls at 6% download. Then returns error 0x800f081f. After manually downloading and executing the .msu file from the Microsoft Update Catalog, I get error 0x800f0838.

User Jenny-XS also reported seeing 0x800f081f during the May update attempt.

Although Microsoft recently shared a long list of hex error codes with known fixes, none of these match. So far, there’s no official workaround.

As the outlet noted, one user, ScotBirch, mentioned that using the built-in “Fix problems using Windows Update” tool solved the problem for them.

