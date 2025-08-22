Windows 11 KB5063878 Update Reportedly Breaks OBS NDI Streaming

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

The August 2025 Patch Tuesday update for Windows 11 (KB5063878) is proving more troublesome than expected. After reports of SSD and HDD corruption issues, a new problem has surfaced—this time affecting live streamers.

As reported by Neowin, one of its forum members, Jaybonaut, first flagged the bug in OBS, noting that NDI streaming broke right after installing the update. Now, Microsoft has officially confirmed the problem, saying users may see “severe stuttering, lag, and choppy playback, even under low-bandwidth conditions.”

To catch you up, NDI is widely used in professional broadcasting and content creation to transmit high-quality, low-latency video and audio across networks. That makes this bug especially disruptive for creators, production teams, and anyone relying on real-time feeds.

According to Microsoft, the problem is linked to the default NDI Receive Mode, which uses Reliable User Datagram Protocol (RUDP). This is causing conflicts under Windows 11 24H2, particularly when using Display Capture in popular tools like OBS and NDI Tools.

The company has acknowledged the bug on its Windows health dashboard and says a deeper investigation is ongoing. In the meantime, switching protocols is the only workaround to restore smooth streaming.

Until a proper patch arrives, the company suggests switching NDI’s transport method from RUDP to either TCP or standard UDP. Here’s how you can do it:

Download and install the free NDI Tools pack

Open the NDI Access Manager app

Head to the Advanced tab

Change Receive Mode to Single TCP or UDP, then press OK

Repeat these steps on any other PCs affected

If you are a broadcaster or creator, you may want to hold off on the KB5063878 update until Microsoft issues a more permanent fix. Not to forget, Microsoft has also asked users to provide feedback on the issue related to SSD and HDD failure.