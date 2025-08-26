Windows 11 KB5064080 Preview Update Brings Windows Backup for Organizations

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has officially announced the general availability of Windows Backup for Organizations with the rollout of Windows 11 KB5064080 (OS Build 22621.5840) Preview update.

Worth noting that this is a non-security optional release that also includes several fixes. For the uninitiated, Windows Backup for Organizations is a productivity-focused tool designed for seamless device transitions.

Whether you’re a business upgrading to Windows 11, or updating devices, or deploying AI-powered PCs, this tool ensures that important settings, apps, and data move over smoothly with minimal downtime.

Microsoft says the goal is to help sustain productivity and strengthen business continuity across enterprise environments. Besides Windows Backup, KB5064080 also introduces a handful of fixes aimed at improving everyday reliability.

Microsoft has improved the Copilot key so it works more consistently, updated COSA profiles for mobile operators, and fixed a device management bug that failed to properly block USB drives under policy.

That’s not all; the upadte also patches a Family Safety issue, ensuring that “Ask to Use” approval prompts now appear correctly when blocked apps are opened. Moreover, the update also patches multiple bugs related to File Explorer, file sharing, and more.