Windows 11 Preview Update KB5064080 Fixes Key File Explorer and Sharing Issues

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has rolled out the Windows 11 KB5064080 (OS Build 22621.5840) Preview update. This is a non-security optional release that brings several much-needed fixes for file handling in the OS. You can grab it

While this update also includes system-wide improvements, the major bug fixes included are for File Explorer, file sharing, and file system reliability. With the KB5064080 update, File Explorer is less likely to misbehave.

Microsoft has patched an issue where the app would unexpectedly show only a single folder, such as Desktop, instead of the usual recent files and content overview. Another fix patches slowdowns when syncing additional SharePoint sites into File Explorer. This issue could dip performance when browsing folders or opening the context menu.

If you rely on Server Message Block (SMB) over QUIC, this update resolves an issue that sometimes caused unexpected delays when accessing files on network shares. Therefore, you’re in for a faster and more reliable file-sharing experience, especially in hybrid or enterprise setups.

Microsoft has patched a bug in the Resilient File System (ReFS). When deduplication and compression were enabled at the same time, systems could occasionally stop responding. The fix should now make managing large, complex storage volumes far more stable.

Since KB5064080 is an optional preview update, users won’t get it automatically. Instead, they can grab it via Windows Update under optional updates. These fixes, along with others, are expected to roll out to masses in September’s Patch Tuesday release.

Not to forget, this update also introduced Windows Backup for Organizations and fixed multiple issues related to Narrator, Input, Remote Desktop, and more.