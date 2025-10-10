Windows 11 KB5067103 Adds Smarter Settings Agent on Copilot+ PCs

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.6780 (KB5067103) in the Dev Channel, introducing a revamped Settings Agent designed for Copilot+ PCs.

The new Settings Agent adds AI-powered convenience, showing inline recommendations and faster search results.

Users can now tweak or reverse recently modified options directly under Recommended Settings, saving time and clicks. The improved Search section displays more results with quick actions. For example, searching “increase volume” opens a handy slider instead of digging into menus.

If an option can’t be changed further, the agent explains why, giving users clarity and control. This step-by-step guidance feels like a smart extension of Copilot’s system awareness, aiming to make Windows settings feel conversational and proactive.

The rollout is gradual, so not all Insiders may see it yet. You can also check other changes coming with KB5067103, such a Drag Tray upgrade and Dark Mode for Run, all part of Microsoft’s push to modernize system utilities for Copilot+ PCs.