Microsoft Revamps Drag Tray with Smarter File Sharing in Windows 11 With KB5067103 Preview

The update also introduces Settings AI Agent and Click to Do upgrades

Microsoft’s Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.6780 (KB5067103) in the Dev Channel has introduced a smarter, more flexible Drag Tray. The same KB update also live for Beta Channel testers under Build 26120.6780.

The new Drag Tray supports multi-file sharing and can intelligently suggest relevant apps such as WhatsApp, Paint, or Snapchat when you move files. It also allows users to drag items directly into folders, speeding up everyday organization.

Image: Microsoft

The redesigned interface is aimed at making file sharing and movement more fluid, reducing friction for multitaskers juggling between communication and creative tools.

This update continues Microsoft’s trend of polishing the visual workflow across Windows 11, especially for Copilot+ PCs where seamless integration is key.

If you’re testing this update, you may also notice other features included in KB5067103, like the new Settings Agent and Click to Do visual upgrade. Together, they build toward a more connected and context-aware Windows experience.