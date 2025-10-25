Windows 11 KB5067109 Introduces Device Cards in Settings & Revamps Start Menu Design

Microsoft continues its modern UI overhaul

Rishaj Upadhyay
News Editor
Reading time icon 1 min. read
Calendar icon EEST
Windows december updates

Microsoft continues to update Windows 11 Settings and Start Menu, both visuslly snd feature-wise. The latest Insider Preview Build 26220.6982 (KB5067109) for version 25H2 and Build 26120.6982 for 24H2 brings Device Cards in Settings.

As the name suggests, it displays system info and quicker navigation options. The About page has been redesigned for better structure, providing fast access to linked areas like Storage.

You can also now scroll through all search results directly in the flyout. In other words, you don’t need to open a separate page.

On the Start menu, Insiders will notice a subtle but important change. The Windows Search flyout now matches the larger menu’s size, creating a more cohesive visual transition when searching.

These improvements are rolling out gradually to Dev and Beta Channel users with the “Get the latest updates” toggle enabled. The latest update also brings Copy & Search shortcut to Taskbar, adds Voice Typing delay controls and brings Proactive Memory diagnostic tool in Windows 11.

More about the topics: 24h2, Windows 11, windows 11 25h2, Windows Update

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

