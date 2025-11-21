Windows 11 KB5070307 Brings Point-in-time Restore & Fluid Dictation in Voice Typing

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Microsoft has just released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.7271 (KB5070307) in the Dev and Beta channels, and it comes with two new features: point-in-time restore option and Fluid Dictation for voice typing.

Talking of point-in-time restore, the new option lets you roll your PC back to a previous state by restoring your apps, files, and settings when you come across any issue. The feature reduces downtime during outages or troubleshooting, especially when something breaks after an update or misconfiguration.

Image: Microsoft

According to Microsoft, the recovery feature offers more flexibility than traditional restore options and should help users get back to work faster. You can refer to this article for more detailed insights into point-in-time restore.

Next up, Microsoft is expanding Fluid Dictation support to voice typing on NPU-powered devices. To catch you up, the feature is already available for voice access. So, what’s so special about it? Well, Microsoft says it makes dictation smoother and more natural by fixing grammar, punctuation, and filler words as you speak. It runs entirely on-device using small language models to keep the experience fast and private.

Image: Microsoft

You can try it by placing the cursor in any text field and pressing Windows + H. Fluid Dictation is on by default. Alternatively, you can also toggle it from the flyout settings. Once enabled, you simply start talking, and Windows handles the cleanup in real time.

It’s worth noting that both features are rolling out gradually to Windows Insiders with toggle on. As a reminder, the latest build is also rolling out Xbox Full Screen Experience to more Windows 11 devices. You can read more about it in our dedicated article.