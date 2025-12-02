Windows 11 KB5070311 Preview Brings Major Upgrades to Copilot+ PCs

Microsoft has begun rolling out KB5070311 for Windows 11 version 25H2 (build 26200.7309) and 24H2 (build 26100.7309), and it brings new AI-powered improvements to Copilot+ PCs. The update focuses on speeding up everyday tasks across Settings, File Explorer, Windows Search, and the camera experience, making Microsoft’s AI-first PC push feel more polished and more integrated.

One of the biggest upgrades is related to Settings, where Microsoft’s new agent-driven enhancements are finally starting to show. Search results now surface more items at once, complete with a scrollable menu, making it easier to jump directly into the controls you need.

The Recommended Settings panel also gets smarter: it now shows inline agent prompts based on what you recently changed, letting you tweak things even faster. And for changes that can’t go any further, a new dialog explains the limit and offers alternative adjustments — a small but meaningful improvement in transparency.

Upgrades related to Click to Do

Microsoft’s Click to Do experience gets its biggest update yet. The context menu has been redesigned to surface high-frequency actions like Copy, Save, Share, and Open in a cleaner, more accessible layout. When a large table or image appears on screen, the menu now pops up automatically, giving you instant access to actions and results without manually triggering it. It’s a subtle change, but it reinforces Microsoft’s push toward making Copilot+ PCs feel more proactive.

One of the most practical additions in this release is expanded support for Windows Studio Effects. Users can now enable AI-powered camera enhancements on additional cameras, including USB webcams and rear laptop cameras. Setup is handled through Settings under Cameras, and once activated, effects like background blur and eye contact can be adjusted directly from camera settings or the taskbar’s quick settings menu.

File Explorer and Windows Search also pick up quiet but useful updates. Explorer’s search placeholder text now highlights the upgraded Windows Search capabilities, and the previously preview-only hover actions for File Explorer Home are now available for enterprise customers. Meanwhile, semantic search has landed in Windows Search, allowing users to find Photos app content, including AI-categorized images, using natural language, not just filenames. Moreover, Microsoft has noted that these features’ availability will vary by device and region.