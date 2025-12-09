Windows 11 KB5072032 Released With General Improvements and Fixes
Microsoft just rolled out the KB5072032 update for Insiders in the Windows 11 Canary Channel, and it bumps systems to Build 28000.1340. The update comes with a few new features and improvements. You can check the full changelog below:
What’s new in Build 28000.1340
[General]
- This update includes a small set of general improvements and fixes that improve the overall experience for Insiders running this build on their PCs.
- This update is beginning to enable some more of the new features and improvements originally released with the October non-security preview update for Windows 11, version 24H2 and 25H2.
[Administrator Protection]
- The admin protection feature is temporarily disabled for Insiders in Canary. We appreciate your patience.
[Storage]
- Fixed an issue that could cause some Storage Spaces to become inaccessible or Storage Spaces Direct to fail when creating a storage cluster.
Apart from this update, Microsoft also rolled out the December 2025 Patch Tuesday for Windows 11 versions 23H2, 24H2, and 25H2. Meanwhile, those enrolled in the ESU program are also getting monthly security updates for Windows 10 version 21H2 and 22H2.
