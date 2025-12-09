Windows 11 KB5072033 & KB5071417 December 2025 Patch Tuesday Update Released

It's a mandatory security update

News
Rishaj Upadhyay
Rishaj Upadhyay Shield
News Editor
News
Reading time icon 2 min. read
Calendar icon EEST
Windows 11 feature image

Microsoft has released the December 2025 Patch Tuesday Update KB5072033 (Build 26200.7462) and 26100.7462) & KB5071417 (Build 22631.6345) for Windows 11 version 24H2/25H2 and 23H2, respectively. Like other Patch Tuesday updates, this one is also compulsory to install as it comes with patches for three zero-days, fifty-seven security vulnerabilities. Besides that, it fixes some issues and introduces a feature.

Here’s the changelog for Windows 11 version 24H2 and 25H2:

  • [Copilot] Fixed: This update addresses an issue where Ask Copilot didn’t activate the Click to Do window as expected. The window now appears in the foreground when you share data with Copilot.
  • [File Explorer (known issue)] Fixed: This update addresses an issue where File Explorer briefly flashes white when you navigate between pages. This issue might occur after you install KB5070311.
  • [Networking] Fixed: This update fixes an issue where external virtual switches lose their physical network adapter (NIC) bindings after a host reboot. When this happens, the switches revert to internal mode, resulting in loss of network connectivity for virtual machines and blocking normal server operations. ​​​​​​​
  • [PowerShell 5.1] Invoke-WebRequest now includes a confirmation prompt with a security warning of script execution risk. You can choose to continue or cancel the request. For additional details, see CVE-2025-54100 and KB5074596: PowerShell 5.1: Preventing script execution from web content.

Here’s the changelog for KB5071417 (Build 22631.6345) Windows 11 version 23H2:

You can also manually download these updates from the Microsoft Update Catalog (KB5072033 and KB5071417).

More about the topics: patch tuesday, Windows 11

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

User forum

0 messages