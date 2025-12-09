Windows 10 KB5071546, KB5071544, KB5071543 December 2025 Patch Tuesday Released

Today, Microsoft has not just released December 2025 Patch Tuesday updates for multiple versions of Windows 11. Now, the company has dropped security updates for Windows 10 users. And, yes, it’s being rolled out to all those enrolled in the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program.

Microsoft is rolling out the new security updates for four different versions of Windows 10. First KB5071546 bumps 22H2 systems to Build 19045.6691, while 21H2 systems jump to 19044.6691.

Thankfully, some older Windows 10 versions also picked up updates today. You can check them below, and if required, don’t forget to download them from the respective Microsoft Update Catalog links.