Windows 10 KB5071546, KB5071544, KB5071543 December 2025 Patch Tuesday Released

News
Rishaj Upadhyay
Rishaj Upadhyay Shield
News Editor
News
Reading time icon 1 min. read
Calendar icon EEST
Windows 10 feature image

Today, Microsoft has not just released December 2025 Patch Tuesday updates for multiple versions of Windows 11. Now, the company has dropped security updates for Windows 10 users. And, yes, it’s being rolled out to all those enrolled in the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program.

Microsoft is rolling out the new security updates for four different versions of Windows 10. First KB5071546 bumps 22H2 systems to Build 19045.6691, while 21H2 systems jump to 19044.6691.

Thankfully, some older Windows 10 versions also picked up updates today. You can check them below, and if required, don’t forget to download them from the respective Microsoft Update Catalog links.

VersionKBBuildDownload
1809KB507154417763.8146Update Catalog
1607KB507154314393.8688Update Catalog

More about the topics: windows 10, Windows Update

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

User forum

0 messages