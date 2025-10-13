Windows 11 Media Creation Tool Not Working on Windows 10, Microsoft Confirms

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

After multiple reports on Microsoft forums and other social channels, Microsoft has confirmed that the Windows 11 Media Creation Tool (MCT) may not work properly on Windows 10 devices.

Several users have also reported similar problems on Microsoft’s Q&A forums, noting that the MCT closes right after launch. The issue, affecting version 26100.6584 released on September 29, 2025, causes the tool to close unexpectedly without showing an error message.

As spotted by Windows Latest, the issue surfaced shortly after the September update rolled out. According to Microsoft’s official documentation, the bug impacts Windows 10 version 22H2 devices when attempting to create Windows 11 installation media. The MCT is typically used to create bootable USB or DVD drives for reinstalling or clean installing Windows 11.

However, users running Arm64-based PCs are particularly affected, as the tool is currently unsupported on that architecture. For now, Microsoft recommends downloading Windows 11 installation media directly from its official site.

Users can visit Microsoft’s software download page and select “Download Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO)” under the x64 devices section.

Moreover, the company says it is already working on a fix, which will be included in a future version of the Media Creation Tool. Until then, users will need to rely on direct ISO downloads to perform reinstalls or upgrades.