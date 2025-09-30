Windows 11 Media Creation Tool Updated With Newer 24H2 Build Ahead of 25H2 Launch

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft is inching closer to the release of Windows 11 version 25H2, with ISOs for the update already live on Microsoft’s servers for clean installs.

Unlike version 24H2, the version 25H2 won’t offer new features, but they both come from the same development branch, meaning the feature sets remain identical.

Now, Microsoft has reportedly updated its Windows 11 Media Creation Tool (MCT). The news comes via folks at Neowin, who spotted a post by its forum user spaceship9876. Per the report, the updated utility now fetches a newer Windows 11 version 24H2 build, reducing the number of updates needed after a fresh setup.

Worth noting that the Media Creation Tool now pulls build 26100.6584, which ties into this month’s Patch Tuesday release. Before this change, the app still provided an outdated 24H2 image, forcing users to install several cumulative updates after installation.

All that said, there’s a catch, though. The news outlet also mentions that the newest Media Creation Tool struggles to run on Windows 10, often crashing shortly after launch. If you come across that problem, Microsoft’s site still offers direct ISO downloads, which you can flash using software like Rufus.