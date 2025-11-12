Windows 11 Now Natively Supports Third-Party Passkey Managers Like 1Password & Bitwarden

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Microsoft has rolled out native support for passkey managers with the Windows 11 November 2025 security update. The feature, now generally available, allows you to sign in faster and more securely. In other words, you have all the freedom to choose your preferred passkey manager.

According to Microsoft, the new plugin passkey manager support lets users manage their credentials directly within Windows 11. That means you can now use Microsoft Password Manager, or trusted third-party providers like 1Password and Bitwarden, to create and authenticate passkeys across browsers and native apps.

Travis Hogan, Product Manager at 1Password, said collaborating with Microsoft’s Windows Security team was a “rewarding partnership.” He added that 1Password is proud to be the first password manager offering native passkey support in Windows 11. “We’re proud to give customers a seamless passwordless experience inside and outside the browser,” he added.

Bitwarden had similar thoughts about this collaboration. A statement from the company reads:

Bitwarden is delighted to collaborate with Microsoft on bringing native passkeys to Windows 11. This partnership enables more organizations and users to embrace passkeys confidently, knowing they can manage their credentials securely on Windows and across all their devices and platforms.

Image: Microsoft

As for Microsoft’s own solution, Microsoft Password Manager from Edge is now fully integrated into Windows as a plugin. Passkey operations, including creation, authentication, and syncing, are protected by Windows Hello and hardware-based encryption through Azure Confidential Compute.

Image: Microsoft

For users, this means your passkeys are securely stored, synced, and ready to use across devices.