Windows 11 24H2 September Patch Tuesday Update Adds Emoji 16.0 Support

Microsoft’s September 2025 Patch Tuesday update for Windows 11 24H2 has quietly introduced Emoji 16.0. To catch you up, the emoji update has landed months after the update first landed on Android, iOS, and macOS.

As reported by folks over at Windows Latest, the feature was first bundled with the August optional update (KB5064081) and is now rolling out widely via KB5065426 update.

Image credit: Windows Latest

Foe the uninitiated, Emoji 16.0 update brings seven new characters, including a Fingerprint, a Shovel, and even the quirky Flag: Sark emoji. The latest addition bumps up supported emojis count of emojis on Windows 11 to 3,790.

That said, the rollout comes with caveats. The new icons aren’t yet available through the Windows Emoji Panel (Win + .). The news outlet notes that you won’t get system-wide access for now. Instead, they’ll only appear correctly in certain apps.

For example, Word, PowerPoint, OneNote, Teams, and WhatsApp already support the new emojis. However, other popular apps like Outlook, Instagram, and X (Twitter) still show the dreaded blank rectangles.What’s shame is that Microsoft’s native Edge browser address bar fails to display them.

While it may take time before Emoji 16.0 gets universal support, the September Patch Tuesday update ensures Windows users won’t be left too far behind.

Article feature image (Emoji 16.0 list) credit: Reddit/u/Alarming-Occasion473