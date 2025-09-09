Windows 11's September Patch Tuesday Update KB5065426 Fixes UAC Prompts and NDI Audio Issues

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has rolled out its September Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 24H2, 23H2, and 22H2, with important alongside routine security patches.

The updates arrive via KB5065426 for 24H2 and KB5065431 for 23H2 and 22H2, moving your systems to builds 26100.4946, 22631.5768, and 22621.5768 respectively.

The KB5065426 update fixes a long-standing UAC prompt problem linked to MSI installers. It was reported that non-admin users were having problem with unexpected User Account Control (UAC) prompts.

This was apparently happening during background repair or configuration tasks. The same issue has also been patched in Windows 11 version 22H2 (Enterprise & Education) and 23H2 via KB5065431 update.

Microsoft confirms that this issue had triggered problems while using popular softwares like Office Professional Plus 2010 and Autodesk’s AutoCAD. The company has now reduced the scope of these prompts and added an option for IT admins to create allowlists that bypass UAC checks for trusted apps.

Worth noting that the KB5065426 update also fixes networking-related audio issue. Users running the OBS Studio Application with Display Capture enabled reported audio stutters in apps relying on the Network Device Interface (NDI) after August’s updates.

Microsoft says this problem has now been resolved, restoring smooth audio for streamers and broadcasters who depend on OBS and NDI setups. Other improvements included in this update ensures better input responsiveness, fixes for IIS Manager module visibility, and new SMB auditing capabilities for compatibility assessments.