Windows 11 update KB5060829 triggering misleading firewall error

Microsoft confirmed that its June preview update, KB5060829 (Build 26100.4484) for Windows 11 24H2, is causing repeated error logs related to Windows Firewall.

The issue appears as recent entries labeled Event ID 2042, “Config Read Failed – More data is available,” in the Security event log upon each restart. Despite the alarming log entries, Microsoft reassures users that this is a false alarm.

The Firewall is still fully functional, enforcing rules and filtering traffic as it normally would. The log noise stems from a feature currently under development, not from any security malfunction.

IT teams often rely on error-level entries to detect real issues, so this extra log clutter could trigger unnecessary alerts. To clean things up, administrators can:

Filter out Event ID 2042 in the Event Viewer by creating a custom view

in the Event Viewer by creating a custom view Use PowerShell with Get-WinEvent -FilterHashtable to exclude the event

The KB5060829 fix is already available in the June optional preview update. If you prefer to skip this preview, don’t worry. The correction will roll out via July’s Patch Tuesday update.

In the meantime, there’s no immediate action needed. The Windows Firewall continues to operate properly, and this log anomaly has no impact on system security or processes. Moreover, Microsoft is working on a permanent fix. Until then, you can safely ignore the error or filter it out.