Windows 11’s Patch Tuesday update fixes annoying Firewall error log

This week’s Patch Tuesday update for Windows 11 does more than just tighten security. Microsoft also snuck in a fix for a frustrating firewall issue that had puzzled IT admins for days.

The problem first surfaced in last month’s optional KB5060829 update. After installing it, some users noticed Windows Firewall began logging a mysterious “Event 2042” every time the system restarted. The log entry came with a vague “Config Read Failed” message followed by “More data is available.” Confusing, yes, but ultimately harmless.

Microsoft quickly reassured users that the log didn’t indicate any real firewall failure. It was tied to an unfinished feature and had no impact on actual system behavior. The company suggested ignoring the log or filtering it out from Event Viewer until a fix was ready.

Now, with the new KB5062553 update for version 24H2, that fix has arrived. Microsoft confirmed that the phantom firewall error is no longer an issue and recommends all users install the latest patch to stop the unnecessary alerts.

The updated entry on the Windows Release Health dashboard doesn’t offer much beyond that confirmation. Still, it’s a welcome relief for anyone who’s been keeping a wary eye on their Event Viewer over the past week.

Windows 10 also received its usual round of security fixes this Patch Tuesday, but Windows 11 users get a bit of bonus peace of mind with this cleanup.