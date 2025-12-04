Windows 11’s Run Dialog Box is Getting a Long-Awaited Modern UI Refresh

If you’ve ever felt that the Windows Run dialog UI looked stuck in time, Microsoft appears to be getting ready to change that. In the latest Windows preview builds, a new Run box UI has been spotted by @phantomofearth on X. The new Run dialog UI seen below is visibly inline with Windows 11’s Fluent Design language.

Image credit: X/@phantomofearth

Speaking of design, the new Run dialog box looks bigger, featuring a larger text entry field and a recent commands list that appears above the input. It reportedly also shows app icons when it finds a match, which adds clarity and makes navigation seamless than ever.

Do note that the new UI is optional to use. You can toggle the switch beside “Run Dialog” on or off to switch back and forth between old and new Run dialog UI. You can find the toggle under Settings > System > Advanced. Microsoft the updated UI as “modern Run dialog.”

Image credit: X/@phantomofearth

As you may know, Microsoft recently added dark mode to the traditional Run dialog, but we are yet to see how the modern Run dialog looks in dark mode.

But, don’t get too excited, it’s not immediately available. The Modern Run box is hidden in Build 26534 and hasn’t been officially announced. That’s not all; it’s not yet functional, but it’s ckear that Microsoft is actively working on it.

The Run dialog has been staple for power users for decades now, but rarely does Microsoft touch long-standing UI elements like this. Honestly, it looks clean and matches with the Windows 11 modern design. It will be interesting to see when it will be available to masses. Whenever it rolls out, we’ll let you know.

So, what do you think about the new, modern Run dialog box? Do let us know in the comments below.

via: Windows Central