With KB5055518, Windows 10 finally fixes a basic File Explorer issue

You should install the patch as soon as possible.

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft released the April 2025 Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 10, aimed at improving the security and performance of various versions of Windows 10. The updates include:

KB5055518 for Windows 10 versions 21H2 and 22H2.

for Windows 10 versions 21H2 and 22H2. KB5055519 for Windows 10, version 1809.

for Windows 10, version 1809. KB5055521 for Windows 1,0 version 1607.

The updates address a variety of system issues and include quality improvements. For example, Microsoft released enhancements to system reliability to ensure smoother performance.

The updates also fixed a problem with thumbnail previews not displaying correctly in File Explorer, a common frustration for users. Additionally, Windows 10 will finally accommodate daylight saving time changes in Chile, keeping the system’s time settings accurate.

It’s important to note that support for Windows 10 is gradually winding down, with the official backing ending in October 2025. Users have already started to migrate to Windows 11, with the operating system amassing its biggest number of users since its release.

However, if you want to keep using Windows 10, you can opt for ESU, which is short for Extended Security Updates, but you’ll have to pay a yearly fee.

You can get KB5055518 from the Microsoft Update Catalog.