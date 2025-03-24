With version 136.0.3193.0, Microsoft Edge introduces a new close button

The build also brings many fixes to the browser.

Microsoft has released the latest update for the Edge Dev Channel, version 136.0.3193.0, introducing a range of fixes and improvements across multiple platforms.

The update includes a new close button for the color picker dialog in appearance settings, enhancing user customization. On iOS, users can now enjoy a custom app icon feature, while several crash issues related to account authentication and InPrivate mode have been resolved.

Android users will benefit from smoother transitions between the New Tab Page and ZIP, fixes for weather widget glitches, and dark/light mode settings.

The update addresses issues across various platforms, including Mac, where the Favorites bar no longer flashes white during searches.

On Android, the omnibox suggestion dropdown positioning has been corrected, and inactive tab settings on iOS now display the appropriate background color.

You can read version 136.0.3193.0’s full release notes here.

In similar news, Microsoft is now pushing Copilot ads everywhere in Edge, including on the Settings page. The Redmond-based tech giant wants users to access Copilot in the browser, plastering it with suggestions for using the AI model.