Xbox August Update Adds Play Anywhere Filter and Play History
New features aim to simplify cross-platform gaming
1 min. read
Published on
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more
Microsoft has been quietly updating the Xbox experience lately. Yesterday, we reported about Xbox insiders testing a “Free with Xbox” tab in the dashboard’s Full Library view.
This new section automatically separates game demos and time-limited trials from owned titles, giving the main collection a cleaner look without the need for constant manual curation.
Now, there’s more good news for all Xbox players, not just Insiders. Yesterday, Microsoft released a fresh system update for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles with OS version 10.0.26100.5362.
The update adds Xbox Play Anywhere filtering, letting you quickly find games that support play across console and PC via a new “Capabilities” filter.
There’s also a Play History feature, which groups titles you’ve recently played on other devices right on your Home screen. This eventually makes it easier for you to jump back into cross-platform sessions.
No wonder these aren’t major upgrades. But it’s a sign that shows Microsoft is putting more focus on practical usability upgrades, which make daily Xbox life smoother.
User forum
0 messages