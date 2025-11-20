Xbox Black Friday Deals Are Live Now; Grab Massive Discounts on Your Favorite Games

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Are you planning to gift your gaming buddy something good or level up your own gaming setup? Well, Xbox’s biggest Black Friday Sale is live now, and every other deal feels like a steal. You can save up to 75% on select Xbox games, score up to 85% off popular PC titles, and grab discounts on Xbox wireless accessories that make every gaming session feel smoother.

Do note that discounts are US-only. For local pricing and availability, check your region’s Xbox.com or Microsoft Store. Offers may vary depending on your market and retailer, but the holiday spirit is global. Happy Shopping!

Xbox Black Friday Game Deals

You can save on standout titles like EA Sports FC 26 Standard Edition, Ninja Gaiden 4, The Outer Worlds 2, and more than 2,000 additional games. The following offers start today and run through December 3, giving you plenty of time to explore, compare, and lock in your next great adventure.

Xbox Black Friday Deals on Game Awards Nominee Titles

It’s worth noting that starting today through December 11, you can grab a promotional $5 Xbox gift card and Helix Credits Base Pack (500) – Assassin’s Creed Shadows when you buy Assassin’s Creed Shadows Standard Edition, Assassin’s Creed Shadows Digital Deluxe Edition, or Assassin’s Creed Shadows Premium Edition.

Xbox Black Friday Deals on Fan Favorite Games

Xbox Black Friday Deals on Games on Sale Right Now

Xbox Black Friday Game Pass Deals

If you haven’t joined Game Pass yet, this might be the easiest time to jump in. Xbox is offering 14 days of Game Pass for just $1. The offer is for new members only, and after your 14-day trial ends, the plan renews at $14.99 per month unless canceled.

Xbox Black Friday Deals on Controllers & Headsets

If you are eyeing discounts on accessories, wireless controllers, and headsets are up for sale. Add bold colors, sleek style, and immersive gameplay to any setup across console, PC, and cloud gaming. Check out Black Friday Deals on Xbox wireless accessories. That’s not all, you can also get free engraving on all controller purchases with Xbox Design Lab from November 27th.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also grab a limited-time Meta Quest 3S deal this holiday. From Nov. 20 to Dec. 31, you can grab the headset bundled with Batman: Arkham Shadow, Beat Saber, and a three-month Meta Horizon+ trial for just $249.99 in select regions.

So, what are you planning to grab? Do let us know in the comments below. Also, don’t forget to check our Windows Black Friday sale-focused article, where we’ll list deals that are live now. Happy Shopping!