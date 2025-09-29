How to Switch Xbox Controller Between Devices Fast

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Switching your Xbox controller between devices is simple once you know the right steps. Whether you play on console, PC, or mobile, the controller can be paired quickly. Here’s how to manage it without hassle.

How to Switch Xbox Controller Between Devices?

1. Disconnect from the Current Device

To begin, unpair or turn off the connection with the device you are leaving.

On console, press and hold the Xbox button until it powers down.

On PC or mobile, go to Bluetooth settings and select Forget device.



This ensures the controller is ready to pair with another system, and it also helps preserve battery life if you regularly charge your Xbox controller.

2. Re-Enable Pairing Mode

You need to activate pairing again so the controller becomes discoverable.

Hold the pairing button on the top of the controller until the Xbox light flashes. Wait for the flashing light that indicates it is searching for a new device.

This works the same for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controllers.

3. Connect to Xbox Console

If switching back to your console, you can reconnect instantly.

Press the pairing button on the console.

Wait until the Xbox button on your controller stops flashing and stays lit.

This method works fastest if you often move between console and PC.

4. Connect to Windows PC

For PC gaming, you can connect with Bluetooth, USB cable, or the wireless adapter.

Open Settings > Bluetooth & devices. Select Add device and choose Bluetooth.

Pick Xbox Wireless Controller from the list.

Once paired, the controller is ready for Steam, Game Pass, or other platforms. If you need detailed instructions, see this guide on how to connect your Xbox controller to a laptop.

5. Connect to Mobile Devices

Mobile connections are also possible for cloud gaming and apps.

Turn on Bluetooth on your phone or tablet. Tap Xbox Wireless Controller when it appears. Confirm pairing and the controller will be ready in seconds.

6. Quick Switching Trick

Modern Xbox controllers remember multiple devices.

Double-tap the pairing button to switch back to your last console. Hold it to reconnect to your last Bluetooth device.

This shortcut makes jumping between Xbox and mobile seamless, especially if you want flexibility across platforms.

FAQs

Can I connect my Xbox controller to multiple devices at once? No. It can only be active on one device at a time, but it remembers previous pairings. Why does my controller not appear in Bluetooth settings? Make sure it is in pairing mode with the Xbox button flashing. If it still fails, restart both devices. Do I need the Xbox Wireless Adapter for PC? Not if your PC supports Bluetooth. The adapter is only needed for older PCs or better wireless stability. How do I reset my Xbox controller if it will not connect? Hold the Xbox button for 10 seconds to power it off, then restart pairing mode to connect again.

Conclusion

Switching an Xbox controller between devices takes just a few steps. By using pairing mode and the quick-switch trick, you can move from console to PC or mobile without interruptions. To keep performance smooth, it is a good idea to clean your Xbox controller regularly so dust and dirt do not interfere with buttons or joysticks.