How to Connect Xbox Controller to Laptop in 3 Easy Ways
2 min. read
Published on
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more
Using an Xbox controller with your laptop makes gaming smoother and more comfortable. This guide will show you how to connect it with a USB cable, Bluetooth, or the Xbox Wireless Adapter.
Table of contents
How to Connect Xbox Controller to Laptop?
1. Connect with a USB Cable
- Plug a USB-C cable (for Xbox Series X|S) or a micro-USB cable (for Xbox One) into your laptop.
- Wait for the system to detect the controller and install drivers.
- When the Xbox light stays on, the controller is ready.
If your controller does not respond properly after connecting, learn how to fix Xbox controller drift.
2. Connect via Bluetooth
- Press and hold the Xbox button to turn on the controller.
- Hold the Pair button until the Xbox light blinks.
- On your laptop, press Windows + I to open Settings.
- Go to Bluetooth & devices > Add device > Bluetooth.
- Select Xbox Wireless Controller and pair it.
For step-by-step pairing help, follow this guide on pairing an Xbox controller.
3. Connect with the Xbox Wireless Adapter
- Plug the official Xbox Wireless Adapter into a USB port on your laptop.
- Turn on the controller and press the Pair button on the adapter and the controller.
- When the light is solid, the connection is complete.
If buttons feel sticky or inputs are inconsistent, see how to clean an Xbox controller.
FAQs
Make sure Bluetooth is on, the controller has fresh batteries, and your system is updated.
Yes. You can connect with a USB cable, Bluetooth, or the Xbox Wireless Adapter.
Bluetooth works well for most games, but the adapter offers lower latency and stronger stability.
Yes. Steam supports Xbox controllers and most games recognize it automatically after connection.
Conclusion
Connecting an Xbox controller to a laptop is straightforward with a USB cable, Bluetooth, or the Xbox Wireless Adapter. Choose the option that fits your setup and latency needs.
User forum
0 messages