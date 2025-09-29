How to Connect Xbox Controller to Laptop in 3 Easy Ways

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Using an Xbox controller with your laptop makes gaming smoother and more comfortable. This guide will show you how to connect it with a USB cable, Bluetooth, or the Xbox Wireless Adapter.

How to Connect Xbox Controller to Laptop?

1. Connect with a USB Cable

Plug a USB-C cable (for Xbox Series X|S) or a micro-USB cable (for Xbox One) into your laptop. Wait for the system to detect the controller and install drivers. When the Xbox light stays on, the controller is ready.

If your controller does not respond properly after connecting, learn how to fix Xbox controller drift.

2. Connect via Bluetooth

Press and hold the Xbox button to turn on the controller.

Hold the Pair button until the Xbox light blinks. On your laptop, press Windows + I to open Settings. Go to Bluetooth & devices > Add device > Bluetooth.

Select Xbox Wireless Controller and pair it.

For step-by-step pairing help, follow this guide on pairing an Xbox controller.

3. Connect with the Xbox Wireless Adapter

Plug the official Xbox Wireless Adapter into a USB port on your laptop. Turn on the controller and press the Pair button on the adapter and the controller. When the light is solid, the connection is complete.

If buttons feel sticky or inputs are inconsistent, see how to clean an Xbox controller.

FAQs

Why is my Xbox controller not connecting to my laptop? Make sure Bluetooth is on, the controller has fresh batteries, and your system is updated. Can I use an Xbox controller on a laptop? Yes. You can connect with a USB cable, Bluetooth, or the Xbox Wireless Adapter. Is Bluetooth worse than using the adapter? Bluetooth works well for most games, but the adapter offers lower latency and stronger stability. Can I use my Xbox controller with Steam games? Yes. Steam supports Xbox controllers and most games recognize it automatically after connection.

Conclusion

Connecting an Xbox controller to a laptop is straightforward with a USB cable, Bluetooth, or the Xbox Wireless Adapter. Choose the option that fits your setup and latency needs.