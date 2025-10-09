Xbox Free Play Days (Oct 9-12): Grab COD Black Ops 6 & More With Massive Discounts

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has announced yet another weekend of Free Play Days, giving players access to some of the biggest titles at discounted rates.

From Thursday, October 9, through Sunday, October 12, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and Essential members can enjoy Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Riders Republic, AEW: Fight Forever, Grounded 2, Dovetail Games Euro Fishing, Under The Waves, and Kingdom Two Crowns.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is playable from October 9–16 for Game Pass members, featuring Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies modes across more than 40 maps. The game, normally priced at $69.99, is now available at $38.49 during Free Play Days.

Next up is Riders Republic, which is down from $39.99 to $9.99 during this weekend’s Free Play Days. Then you have the Kingdom Two Crowns, which can be grabbed just for $3.99, and is free for all Xbox members to try. You don’t need a subscription required, with Riders Republic is unlocked until October 13.

AEW: Fight Forever, which is optimized for Xbox Series X|S and features retro hand-crafted animations, is discounted from $39.99 to $15.99. Additionally, the latest Free Play Days lineup includes Grounded 2 ($29.99) and Dovetail Games Euro Fishing ($18.49).

Not to forget, Under The Waves, which is discounted from $29.99 to $5.99, will be available with a 2-hour free trial for all Game Pass members.

You can always download the aforementioned titles via the Xbox Store or console Subscriptions tab and keep progress, Gamerscore, and achievements earned during Free Play Days. Moreover, purchasing games during the event unlocks additional discounts. So, hurry up and grab your favorite!