Black Ops 6 Not Working? Easy Fixes You Can Try

If Black Ops 6 is not working, you may see crashes, freezes, or specific error codes. However, you can fix most of these problems by following the steps below.

How to Fix Black Ops 6 Not Working?

1. Restart and Check Your Connection

A quick reboot of your device and network often clears temporary glitches.

  1. Power off your PC or console completely.
  2. Wait at least 30 seconds before turning it back on.
  3. Restart your router or modem.
  4. If possible, connect using a wired Ethernet cable.
  5. Relaunch Black Ops 6 and test stability.

2. Verify Server Status

Sometimes the issue is on Activision’s side, so check if servers are down.

  1. Visit Activision’s official server status page.
  2. Check Call of Duty social channels for updates.
  3. Compare with reports from other players online.
  4. If servers are down, wait for them to come back online.
  5. Retry connecting once services are restored.

3. Update Drivers and System

Outdated drivers or system software can cause crashes and poor performance.

  1. Identify your GPU brand NVIDIA, AMD, or Intel.
  2. Download the latest graphics driver from the official site.
  3. Install the driver and restart your PC.
  4. Check Windows or console firmware for pending updates.
  5. Apply updates and relaunch the game.

In some cases, crashes after updates are linked to BO6 dev error 10493, which often happens due to compatibility issues.

4. Repair or Reinstall the Game

Corrupted or missing files can stop the game from launching properly.

  1. Open your game launcher Battle.net, Steam, or Xbox app.
  2. Use the scan and repair or verify integrity option.
  3. Wait while missing or corrupted files are replaced.
  4. If issues persist, uninstall Black Ops 6 completely.
  5. Reinstall the game and apply all patches before launching.

Repair failures are sometimes tied to BO6 error code 2901, which usually points to network or installation problems.

5. Clear Cache and Disable Overlays

Clearing cached data and disabling overlays prevents conflicts that interrupt gameplay.

  1. On PC, delete temporary files in Documents or AppData related to Black Ops 6.
  2. On console, unplug the device for at least 2 minutes before restarting.
  3. Close overlays such as Discord or GeForce Experience.
  4. Exit unnecessary background apps or monitoring tools.
  5. Relaunch Black Ops 6 without interference.

Conclusion

Keeping your system updated, verifying game files, and clearing cache will resolve most cases where Black Ops 6 is not working.

If your game still fails to launch, you may encounter BO6 error code 0x3, which is tied to startup issues and requires specific troubleshooting to fix. For a detailed guide, see our full article on Black Ops 6 not launching on Steam.

FAQs

Why does Black Ops 6 keep crashing on PC?

Crashes are usually caused by outdated GPU drivers, corrupted game files, or overlays interfering with the game.

Is BO6 error code 2901 a server problem?

Not always. While server outages can trigger it, the error often comes from installation or connection issues on the player’s side.

How do I fix BO6 dev error 10493?

This error is linked to compatibility problems after updates. Updating your drivers and repairing game files usually resolves it.

What does BO6 error code 0x3 mean?

It indicates a startup failure where the game cannot launch. Reinstalling Black Ops 6 and clearing the cache are common fixes.

Can background apps stop Black Ops 6 from working?

Yes. Tools like Discord overlay or GeForce Experience can interfere with performance and should be disabled before launching the game.

