How to Restart Xbox Game Bar on Windows 11 (Quick Fix)

When Xbox Game Bar stops responding, it can interrupt your gaming or recording session. Luckily, restarting it only takes a few steps. Keep reading to find out the fastest ways to get it running again.

How to Restart Xbox Game Bar?

1. Restart Using Task Manager

If you want a quick restart without leaving your game, Task Manager is the easiest choice.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager. Go to the Processes tab. Locate Xbox Game Bar in the list. Select it and click End task.

Press Windows + G to relaunch Xbox Game Bar.

This force closes the app and gives it a fresh start.

For other troubleshooting options, you can also learn how to reset Xbox Game Bar.

2. Restart from Services

Another method is to refresh Xbox services directly from the Services console.

Press Windows + R, type services.msc, and press Enter.

In the Services window, scroll to find Xbox Accessory Management Service or other Xbox services. Right click the service and choose Restart.

After the service restarts, press Windows + G to open Xbox Game Bar again.

This refreshes the background service that supports Game Bar.

If issues persist, make sure to update Xbox Game Bar to the latest version.

FAQs

Will restarting Xbox services affect games? No. Restarting services only refreshes background processes. Your games and files remain safe. Why is Xbox Game Bar not responding? It may freeze due to corrupted cache, background service errors, or resource conflicts. Can I restart Xbox Game Bar without closing my game? Yes. Task Manager or Services let you restart the app while keeping your game running. What if Xbox Game Bar keeps freezing after restart? If the problem continues, try updating Windows or reinstalling the app from Microsoft Store.

Conclusion

The quickest way to restart Xbox Game Bar is through Task Manager or Services. Both methods refresh the app instantly and fix most temporary glitches. If you no longer need the tool, you can also uninstall Xbox Game Bar completely.