Xbox Hardware Chief Reflects on Series X|S as Microsoft Eyes Next Era

With the ROG Xbox Ally handheld on the horizon, Microsoft appears to be closing the book on the Xbox Series X|S generation. Partner Head of Design Carl Ledbetter shared a reflective post on LinkedIn (via Windows Central), hinting that Team Green is preparing for what comes next in Xbox hardware.

Ledbetter explained that the Series X and S were built with two different design philosophies in mind. The Series X focused on power and seamless living room integration, while the Series S offered accessibility and a lighter form factor without compromising performance.

Together, they defined what Xbox wanted this era to represent: devices that were powerful, purposeful, and deeply connected to players’ lives. “In designing them we often refer to their expression as ‘Intelligent Geometry’ — products based in pure geometric form that evoke precision, craft, and intelligence,” Ledbetter wrote.

Teasing the next generation

While most of his comments look back on the last few years, Ledbetter did hint at the road ahead. He noted that his “journey [is] far from over” and that he is “excited and inspired by what is ahead of us,” suggesting that the next-gen Xbox is already in the works.

For now, attention is turning to the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally, which expands Microsoft’s hardware ecosystem into the handheld space.

With new devices on the way and speculation about the future console cycle, the Series X|S generation may soon be remembered as the bridge to Xbox’s bold new chapter.