Xbox Heads to Gamescom 2025 with Over 20 Playable Games and New Hardware Hands-On

Microsoft is gearing up for a major presence at Gamescom 2025 in Cologne, Germany, from August 20 to 24. At the event, the company will be bringing fans a stacked lineup of more than 20 playable titles, hands-on demos of its new handhelds, live broadcasts, and the return of FanFest for its 10th anniversary.

This year’s Xbox booth promises a mix of highly anticipated first-party games and titles from global partners, all spread across 120 gaming stations. Visitors will be able to test out upcoming games like Hollow Knight: Silksong, Ninja Gaiden 4, and Grounded 2, alongside third-party hits including Borderlands 4, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, and Final Fantasy XVI.

Attendees will also get the first public hands-on with the new ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X handhelds, created in collaboration with ASUS. These portable devices combine Windows flexibility with Xbox power and will be demoed using games like Sea of Thieves, Roblox, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4.

Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds 2 will be featured in a special theater presentation, offering fans an exclusive look at new story content. Meanwhile, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Age of Mythology: Retold, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will all have a major presence on the show floor.

For fans tuning in from home, Xbox will host two days of live broadcasts on August 20 and 21, showcasing gameplay, developer interviews, and surprise reveals. Bethesda will follow with three days of additional livestreams from August 22, featuring more interviews and community content.

Gamescom attendees can visit the Xbox booth in Hall 7, with doors open daily from August 21 to 24. Xbox Play Anywhere and Game Pass will also be celebrated with interactive quests and prizes across the booth.

Accessibility remains a priority, with adaptive controllers, adjustable stations, and support staff available throughout the booth. For those not attending in person, Xbox’s broadcasts will be streamed globally with full localization and accessibility options.

And yes, Xbox FanFest is back, celebrating a decade of community with giveaways, meetups, and shared memories. Fans can follow the action all week via Xbox social channels and the #Xboxgamescom hashtag.