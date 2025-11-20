Xbox Partner Preview Highlights the Aston Martin Valhalla Coming to 007 First Light

007 First Light continues that tradition with a lineup of iconic cars

Rishaj Upadhyay
Rishaj Upadhyay Shield
News Editor
Xbox’s latest Partner Preview has announced a major addition to 007 First Light: the Aston Martin Valhalla, the brand’s first mid-engine PHEV hypercar. The sleek supercar will make its in-game debut when the title launches on Xbox Series X|S on March 27, 2026.

The Aston Martin Valhalla brings a mix of cutting-edge engineering and signature Bond style, drawing inspiration from the Valkyrie and Formula 1 tech to offer aerodynamic precision and serious speed. In the real world, only 999 units of these exist, and IO Interactive is capturing the full experience for players stepping behind the wheel.

As you may know, cars hold an important part in the James Bond universe, and 007 First Light continues that tradition with a lineup of iconic cars. The September gameplay reveal already showcased the Aston Martin DBS in a high-stakes chase sequence set in Slovakia.

For longtime fans, the inclusion of the Valhalla and other classic Bond vehicles reinforces the series’ legacy of style, tech, and high-speed drama. Whether you’re in for the spy missions, the cars, or both, 007 First Light tries to deliver a modern take on Bond’s most legendary rides. So, with the Valhalla officially joining the garage, are you excited to take the wheel? Wait for March 27!

