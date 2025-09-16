You can hold off redeeming Microsoft Reward points now and grab discounted Xbox & Amazon gift cards in Fall savings sale

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you’ve been hoarding Microsoft Rewards points, October might be the month to finally redeem them. Microsoft has started teasing a Fall savings gift card sale on the Rewards dashboard.

And as reported by Windows Central, a banner spotted in both the US and UK version of the dashboard shows popular options like Amazon, Xbox, Starbucks, and Roblox gift cards in the mix.

While Microsoft hasn’t shared all the details yet, the fact that it’s highlighted under “Redeem” suggests discounts or boosted value compared to the usual exchange rates. Ususlly, gift cards are already the most popular way to use Rewards points. But sales events like this one often make them an even better deal.

As you may know, Microsoft already allows you to swap points for everything from sweepstakes entries to movies, but gift cards remain the most reliable choice. They can be spent instantly on Xbox credit, hardware in the Microsoft Store, or even on coffee and games from third parties. It’s not hidden anymore that Microsoft Store and Xbox cards give the most value per point, which makes them the safe pick for regular shoppers.

Having all that said, not all of you earn points at the same speed. Rewards levels mentioned by Microsoft changes the whole thing. While Level 1 members earn only one point per dollar spent and max out at 30 points a day with Bing, Level 2 raises that to ten points per dollar and up to 150 daily search points.

The best part is that when you pair Level 2 with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, it gets boosted even further to twenty points per dollar. That means if you buy a $1,499 Surface Laptop 7 at the top tier could pocket nearly 30,000 points, enough for multiple gift cards once the sale kicks in.

It’s worth noting that Rewards offers are region-based, so what’s discounted in the US might not appear the same way in the UK or elsewhere. In some countries, you’ll even see rental vouchers or different retailer cards. For now, though, the teased sale graphic is only appearing in US and UK dashboards.

If you’re aiming for gift cards, holding off until October is the best decision. Microsoft usually reserves its best redemption ratios for these events, and the teased brands cover both essentials and fun extras.

All in all, you should do your part by keep checking in your Rewards dashboard, and say on the toe to swap points for gift cards at a better rate once the sale begins.