After Sora 2, OpenAI Reportedly Eyes AI Music Generation Next

After blowing everyone’s mind and drawing criticsm with its hyper-realistic text-to-video model Sora 2, OpenAI reportedly looking towards music next. According to a new report by The Information, the company is developing a new AI music-generation tool that can produce music tracks from text or audio prompts.

The report claims OpenAI has even partnered with students from New York’s Juilliard School to annotate musical scores, likely as training data for its model. The system could, for example, generate a guitar riff to match a vocal line or create full background scores for videos.

At this point, there’s no confirmation by OpenAI about the project. But, if it turns out to be true, the new AI music generator tool could rival startups like Suno and ElevenLabs, both of which have launched AI-driven music generators in recent months.

The expansion comes as AI-made content continues to flood creative spaces. Earlier this month, Sora 2 users showed how easily lifelike deepfake clips could be produced.

Not to firget, Spotify recently partnered with major labels to work on its plans to launch Artist-first AI music tools, designed to ensure that musicians are fairly compensated and to curb what it calls “AI slop” cluttering its platform. Meanwhile, legends like Paul McCartney have voiced concern that unchecked AI could rip off future generations of musicians.

Only time will tell if we are ever going to see the alleged AI music generation tool in the near future, and if that happens, how the music industry will respond to it.