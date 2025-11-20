Amazon Exclusive Surface Pro 2-in-1 (2024) Drops to $899 in Big Black Friday Deal

A steep 36% discount waiting for you!!!

Rishaj Upadhyay
Rishaj Upadhyay Shield
News Editor
Microsoft’s last year’s Surface Pro just hit one of its lowest prices yet for Black Friday. The 2024 Copilot+ model with a Snapdragon X Elite chip, 16GB RAM, and a 13-inch OLED touchscreen is now up for sale at just $899.99, down from its $1,399.99 list price. That’s a steep 36% discount.

This Surface Pro stands out as one of the first Copilot+ PCs in the market. The Snapdragon X Elite delivers fast performance, strong AI features, and much better efficiency than the company’s older Intel-based designs. Buyers are already echoing the upgrade, noting that battery life finally feels “incredible.”

One reviewer even highlighted that the device “just keeps going for hours” while working in the field without a charger. Others praised the chip’s fast response in daily work, apps, and multitasking.

The OLED screen is bright, sharp, and finally brings deeper contrast to the Surface line. The 13-inch panel offers punchy colors with a 1M:1 contrast ratio, making it far more cinematic than previous LCD models. The 2-in-1 design remains flexible. You can pair it with the detachable Surface Pro Flex Keyboard, switch between tablet and laptop modes, or flatten it out for sketching with the kickstand.

At $899, this is one of the strongest Surface Pro deals available right now. If you want a lightweight OLED 2-in-1 with long battery life and modern AI features, this discount lands at the right moment before the holiday rush kicks in.

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

