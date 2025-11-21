Amazon’s Black Friday 2025 Best Deals on Laptops — Grab Yours Now

Up to a massive 41% off on your favorite Copilot+ PCs

If you’ve been eyeing a Copilot+ PC this year, Amazon’s Black Friday sale is exactly for you. New AI-powered laptops are powered by Snapdragon X chips and packed with multiple AI features that will help you in everyday tasks. Check out some of the best Black Friday discounts on Copilot+ PCs on Amazon.

Best Amazon Black Friday 2025 Deals on Acer, HP, Microsoft, ASUS, and Lenovo Laptops

Product NameDiscount
Acer Aspire 14 AI Copilot+ PC | 14″ WUXGA Display | Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 226V | NPU: Up to 40 Tops – GPU: Up to 53 Tops | Intel ARC 130V | 16GB LPDDR5X | 512GB SSD | Wi-Fi 6E | A14-52M-51S127% off
Acer Aspire 16 AI Copilot+ PC | 16″ WUXGA 120Hz Multi-Touch Display | Snapdragon X | NPU: 45 Tops – GPU: Up to 1.7 TFLOPs | 16GB LPDDR5X | 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD | Wi-Fi 7 | A16-11MT-X66936% off
HP OmniBook 5 16 inch Next Gen AI PC, 2K Touchscreen, Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, Windows 11 Home, Copilot+ PC, Glacier Silver, 16-fb0000nr44% off
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X – 2025 – Everyday AI Laptop – Copilot+ PC – 15.3″ WUXGA Display – 16 GB Memory – 512 GB Storage – Qualcomm® Snapdragon® X – Luna Grey34% off
Acer Aspire 14 AI Copilot+ PC | 14″ WUXGA Display | Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 256V | NPU: Up to 47 Tops – GPU: Up to 64 Tops | Intel ARC 140V | 16GB LPDDR5X | 1TB SSD | Wi-Fi 6E | A14-52M-72S041% off
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2025), Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, 13″ Touchscreen Display, Snapdragon X Plus (8 core), 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Platinum39% off
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2025), Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, 13″ Touchscreen Display, Snapdragon X Plus (8 core), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Violet20% off
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2025), Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, 13″ Touchscreen Display, Snapdragon X Plus (8 core), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Ocean25% off
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2025), Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, 13″ Touchscreen Display, Snapdragon X Plus (8 core), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Platinum20% off
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024), Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, 13.8″ Touchscreen Display, Snapdragon X Plus (10 core), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Platinum38% off
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024), Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, 13.8″ Touchscreen Display, Snapdragon X Elite (12 core), 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Sapphire23% off
ASUS Vivobook S16 Laptop, Copilot+ PC, AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 with XDNA NPU, 16GB Memory, 1TB SSD, Neutral Black, M5606KA-DS7618% off
GIGABYTE AERO X16; Copilot+ PC – 165Hz 2560×1600 WQXGA – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 – AMD Ryzen AI 7 350-1TB SSD with 16GB DDR5 RAM – Windows 11 Home – Space Gray AERO X16 1TH93USC94AH9% off
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024), Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, 13.8″ Touchscreen Display, Snapdragon X Elite (12 core), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Platinum38% off
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024), Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, 13.8″ Touchscreen Display, Snapdragon X Elite (12 core), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Dune37% off
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024), Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, 13.8″ Touchscreen Display, Snapdragon X Elite (12 core), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Sapphire34% off
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024), Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, 13.8″ Touchscreen Display, Snapdragon X Elite (12 core), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Black36% off
Lenovo Slim 7i Aura Edition – 2025 – Copilot+ PC – Core Ultra 7 Processor 256V – 14″ WUXGA OLED Display – 16 GB Memory – 1 TB Storage – Luna Grey23% off
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024), Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, 13.8″ Touchscreen Display, Snapdragon X Elite (12 core), 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage, Platinum36% off
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024), Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, 13.8″ Touchscreen Display, Snapdragon X Elite (12 core), 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage, Sapphire31% off
SAMSUNG 15.6″ Galaxy Book5 360 Copilot+ PC, AI Business Laptop, Windows 11 Pro, Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 256V, FHD AMOLED Touchscreen, 16GB/512GB, 2025 Model, NP754QHA-KA2US, Gray24% off
LG gram 15-inch, Copilot+, Thin and Lightweight Laptop, Windows 11 Home, Powered by AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Obsidian Black17% off
SAMSUNG 16” Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 Copilot+ PC, AI Business Laptop, Windows 11 Pro, Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 256V, 3K AMOLED Touchscreen, 16GB / 512GB, 120HZ, 2025 Model, NP964QHA-KG1US, Gray25% off
GIGABYTE AERO X16; Copilot+ PC – 165Hz 2560×1600 WQXGA – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 – AMD Ryzen AI 7 350-1TB SSD with 16GB DDR5 RAM – Windows 11 Home – Lunar White22% off
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024), Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, 15″ Touchscreen Display, Snapdragon X Elite (12 core), 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage, Black38% off
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024), Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, 15″ Touchscreen Display, Snapdragon X Elite (12 core), 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage, Platinum41% off
Samsung 16” Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 Copilot+ PC, AI Computer, Intel Core 7 Ultra Processor, 3K AMOLED (2880×1800) Touchscreen, S Pen,120Hz, Dolby Atmos, Student Laptop, Lightweight, All-Day Battery Life24% off
GIGABYTE AERO X16; Copilot+ PC – 165Hz 2560×1600 WQXGA – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 – AMD Ryzen AI 7 350-1TB SSD with 32GB DDR5 RAM – Windows 11 Home – Lunar White6% off
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024), Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, 13.8″ Touchscreen Display, Snapdragon X Elite (12 core), 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage, Black33% off
GIGABYTE AERO X16; Copilot+ PC – 165Hz 2560×1600 WQXGA – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 – AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370-1TB SSD with 32GB DDR5 RAM – Windows 11 Home – Space Gray AERO X16 2WHA3USC64AH18% off
GIGABYTE AERO X16; Copilot+ PC – 165Hz 2560×1600 WQXGA – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 – AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370-1TB SSD with 32GB DDR5 RAM – Windows 11 Home – Lunar White AERO X16 2WHA3USC64DH21% off
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024), Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, 15″ Touchscreen Display, Snapdragon X Elite (12 core), 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage, Black34% off
SAMSUNG 16” Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 Copilot+ PC, AI Business Laptop, Windows 11 Pro, Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 258V, 3K AMOLED Touchscreen, 32GB / 1TB, 120HZ, 2025 Model NP964QHA-KG2US, Gray23% off
LG gram Pro 16-inch Lightweight Laptop Computer, Intel Evo Edition Powered by Intel Core Ultra7 258V Processor, Copilot+ Windows 11 Home, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD – Metal Gray23% off

