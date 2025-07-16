7 Best Windows 11 Password Reset Tools (2025 Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Locked out of your Windows 11 PC? Whether you’ve forgotten your local admin password or need to access a Microsoft account, password reset tools can save you from a full system reinstall. In this guide, we’ve reviewed the best Windows 11 password reset tools based on ease of use, compatibility, and effectiveness.

Tool Best For Price EaseUS Partition Master Most Windows users $19.95 one-time PassFab 4WinKey Microsoft/domain accounts $29.95–$59.95 imyPass / Lazesoft Wizard-style local password resets $15–$32 one-time Ophcrack Free recovery of short passwords Free Offline NT chntpw Tech-savvy command-line resets Free Kon-Boot Temporary access (no reset) $30–$40 Passware / Elcomsoft Enterprise-grade forensic recovery Premium pricing

1. EaseUS Partition Master

Best for: General users who want a safe, all-in-one GUI tool.

EaseUS Partition Master isn’t just for disk management—it includes a password reset utility that works through a bootable USB or CD. Once booted into WinPE, users can remove or reset local Windows 11 passwords in just a few clicks.

Pros:

Easy to use with a visual interface

Works with most Windows versions

Comes with disk cloning and partition repair tools

Cons:

Password reset requires paid version

Doesn’t support Microsoft accounts

Price: From $19.95 one-time

2. PassFab 4WinKey

Best for: Resetting Microsoft or domain account passwords.

PassFab 4WinKey is designed for more advanced reset tasks, including handling online Microsoft accounts and domain logins. It allows you to reset, remove, or create user/admin accounts easily from a bootable USB.

Pros:

Supports local, Microsoft, and domain accounts

No data loss

Quick bootable media creation

Cons:

Subscription pricing

Some steps require basic tech knowledge

Price: $29.95–$59.95/month

3. imyPass / Lazesoft

Best for: Beginners looking for a guided, wizard-based reset.

imyPass and Lazesoft are very similar: both provide simple interfaces for creating a password reset disk. They guide the user through a 3-step process and can also manage user accounts.

Pros:

Designed for non-technical users

Resets local Windows passwords

Offers free trials and lifetime licenses

Cons:

Requires a second PC to create the USB

Doesn’t support Microsoft accounts

Price: From $15.96/month or $31.96 lifetime

4. Ophcrack

Best for: Free password recovery of weak or short passwords.

Ophcrack doesn’t reset your password—it recovers it by analyzing hashes using rainbow tables. It’s a free, open-source option that boots from USB/CD.

Pros:

Free and open-source

Doesn’t change anything on your PC

Useful for offline recovery

Cons:

Doesn’t work with Microsoft accounts

Struggles with long or complex passwords

Price: Free

5. Offline NT Password & Registry Editor (chntpw)

Best for: IT pros who want full control.

chntpw is a command-line utility that boots from USB and lets you clear or reset local passwords on Windows systems. It’s incredibly powerful but lacks a user-friendly interface.

Pros:

Completely free

Clears passwords, doesn’t just reset

Lightweight and fast

Cons:

Command-line only

Doesn’t support Microsoft accounts or BitLocker

Price: Free

6. Kon-Boot

Best for: Quick, temporary access without password reset.

Kon-Boot doesn’t reset your password—it bypasses the login screen altogether. This is perfect for temporary access without changing the user’s credentials.

Pros:

Instant login bypass

No changes to user profile

Works on most Windows versions

Cons:

Doesn’t set a new password

Paid-only tool

Price: $30–$40

7. Passware Kit / Elcomsoft

Best for: Enterprise or forensic-grade password recovery.

Passware and Elcomsoft offer GPU-accelerated tools for password cracking, including encrypted drives, system images, and more. They’re expensive, but critical for law enforcement, security firms, and enterprises.

Pros:

Works on encrypted files and OS images

Advanced decryption and brute-force options

Cons:

High learning curve

Premium pricing

Price: Enterprise-only

Things to Know Before Resetting

BitLocker: None of these tools will work if BitLocker is enabled unless you have the recovery key.

None of these tools will work if BitLocker is enabled unless you have the recovery key. Microsoft Accounts: Tools like EaseUS or chntpw won’t reset online accounts—you’ll need PassFab or to reset via Microsoft’s website.

Tools like EaseUS or chntpw won’t reset online accounts—you’ll need PassFab or to reset via Microsoft’s website. Bootable USBs: You’ll need access to another PC to create the boot disk.

You’ll need access to another PC to create the boot disk. UEFI/Secure Boot: Some tools may require you to disable Secure Boot in BIOS to function.

FAQs

Can I reset a Microsoft account offline?

No. Microsoft account resets must go through Microsoft’s recovery portal or use a supported tool like PassFab 4WinKey.

Do these tools delete my files?

No. Reset tools like EaseUS, imyPass, and chntpw don’t affect your data when used properly.

What’s the best free option?

Ophcrack for password recovery; chntpw for actual resets (command-line).

Which tool works best for quick access?

Kon-Boot—instant login without changing passwords.

Final Verdict

Best Overall : EaseUS Partition Master – easy to use, powerful, and affordable

: EaseUS Partition Master – easy to use, powerful, and affordable Best for Microsoft accounts : PassFab 4WinKey

: PassFab 4WinKey Best free tools : chntpw (reset) and Ophcrack (recovery)

: chntpw (reset) and Ophcrack (recovery) Best for urgent access : Kon-Boot

: Kon-Boot Best enterprise option: Passware Kit / Elcomsoft

Choose the one that matches your skill level and account type, and you’ll be back into Windows 11 in minutes.