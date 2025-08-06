Bing Image Creator adds free GPT-4o image generation alongside DALL-E 3

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft now lets anyone use GPT-4o to create AI images for free through Bing Image Creator. That’s the same powerful model OpenAI baked directly into ChatGPT earlier this year.

GPT-4o isn’t just smarter with prompts, it’s better at placing text inside images, and it can even tweak or build new images from what you upload. It also adds context from your previous chats, so your results feel more personalized.

One thing to note is that GPT-4o is slower than DALL-E 3 when it comes to speed. That’s because the images are more detailed. So, if you’re just trying to whip up something fast, Microsoft is keeping DALL-E 3 available, too.

You’ll get 15 fast generations for free. After that, you can still use it, just expect a wait or pay 10 Microsoft Rewards points per image. If you aren’t in a rush, normal-speed generations are still unlimited and free.

Microsoft says the new setup gives you freedom to pick the model that fits your needs, without changing the overall look or interface. You can switch between GPT-4o and DALL-E 3 with a click. Not to forget, both the models live inside the same Image Creator experience.

That said, the easiest way to try it is at bing.com/create. Worth noting that it’s also built into Bing’s mobile apps, the Copilot sidebar in Edge, and even the Bing search bar.

If you’re using ChatGPT Free, Plus, Pro, or Team, you already have access to GPT-4o image creation. But for Bing users, this might be the most accessible way yet to explore OpenAI’s latest model.