Fix Boot Device Not Found and Get Your PC Running Again

Windows 11 » Repair
Milan Stanojevic
Milan Stanojevic Shield
Windows Toubleshooting Expert
Repair
Reading time icon 3 min. read
Calendar icon EEST
boot device not found
XINSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE
A message from our partner

Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect:

  • Download Fortect and install it on your PC
  • Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems
  • Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance
Download Now Fortect has been downloaded by 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

When your PC shows the boot device not found error, Windows cannot find the drive that holds your system files. You can fix this issue by checking hardware connections, adjusting BIOS settings, and repairing the bootloader.

Table of contents

Boot Device Not Found Error Fix Guide

1. Check Physical Drive Connections

Loose cables cause drive detection failures. Confirm that everything sits firmly in place.

  1. Power off the computer and unplug it from the outlet.
  2. Open the side panel and check the SATA and power cables going to your drive.
  3. Reseat both cables, making sure they click into place.
  4. Close the case and start the PC again.

2. Confirm Boot Order in BIOS

A wrong boot order sends the system to the wrong drive.

  1. Restart the PC and press the BIOS key such as F2, F10, F12, or Delete.
  2. Open the Boot or Startup settings menu.
  3. Put your Windows drive at the top of the boot priority list.
  4. Save changes and exit.

3. Run Startup Repair

Windows Startup Repair fixes issues that stop your system from loading.

  1. Insert a Windows installation USB and boot from it.
  2. Select Repair your computer, then Troubleshoot.
  3. Select Startup Repair and wait for the scan to finish.
  4. Restart your PC when the tool completes the repair.

If your laptop shows a similar issue, check this HP specific fix: HP error code 3f0.

4. Rebuild the Bootloader with Command Prompt

Corrupted boot records also trigger the boot device not found error.

  1. Boot from a Windows installation USB.
  2. Select Repair your computer, then Command Prompt.
    command prompt
  3. Type bootrec /fixmbr and press Enter.
  4. Type bootrec /fixboot and press Enter.
  5. Type bootrec /rebuildbcd and press Enter.
  6. Restart the PC.

5. Test the Drive for Failure

A failing HDD or SSD often becomes undetectable.

  1. Open BIOS and check if the drive appears in the storage list.
  2. If it shows up, run the built in diagnostics tool in BIOS.
  3. If the drive fails the test, replace it and reinstall Windows.
  4. Restore your files from a backup.

What Does Boot Device Not Found Mean

This message appears when the computer cannot detect a valid startup drive. The issue usually comes from loose cables, wrong boot order, corrupted system files, or a failing drive. For a related scenario, see this guide on no boot device available.

FAQs

Why does my PC say boot device not found

The PC cannot detect your startup drive because of cable issues, wrong BIOS settings, corrupted boot files, or a failing drive.

Can RAM cause a boot device not found error

No. RAM problems cause crashes or beeps at startup. The boot device message comes from storage issues.

What if BIOS does not detect my SSD

Try a different SATA port or cable. If the SSD still does not appear, the drive may have failed.

Does a Windows update cause boot device not found

Occasionally, a failed update corrupts the bootloader. Booting from a Windows USB and rebuilding the boot records usually fixes the issue.

Conclusion

The boot device not found error usually comes from simple issues like loose cables or the wrong boot drive. You can often fix it by checking connections, adjusting BIOS settings, or rebuilding the bootloader. If the drive still refuses to appear, run diagnostics to confirm whether the hardware has failed. For systems that show a similar message across Acer or Dell devices, check this guide: no bootable device found on Acer or Dell.

More about the topics: boot errors, Windows 11 Fix

Milan Stanojevic

Milan Stanojevic Shield

Windows Toubleshooting Expert

Milan has been enthusiastic about technology ever since his childhood days, and this led him to take interest in all PC-related technologies. He's a PC enthusiast and he spends most of his time learning about computers and technology. Before joining WindowsReport, he worked as a front-end web developer. Now, he's one of the Troubleshooting experts in our worldwide team, specializing in Windows errors & software issues.

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

User forum

0 messages