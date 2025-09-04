Box.com not Working? 15 Fixes to Apply

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If box.com is not working on the web or Box Drive won’t sync, it’s usually browser policy, SSO, or network controls – not your files. Use the quick checks below, then work through the fixes until Box is back.

Before you start

Check the official Box Status page for incidents.

Try another browser and a private window.

If you’re on corporate Wi-Fi/VPN, test a mobile hotspot to rule out firewalls.

Note your platform (Windows/macOS), SSO provider (Okta/Azure AD), and whether the issue is Web or Box Drive.

If Box shows green across all services, proceed with the steps below.

1) Hard-refresh the web app

Press Ctrl+F5 (Windows) or Cmd+Shift+R (Mac) on app.box.com. Then clear cookies for box.com only, not the entire browser cache. Re-test in a private window with all extensions disabled.

2) Fix third-party cookie/identity blockers (Chrome/Safari)

Chrome’s ongoing third-party-cookie phaseout and strict tracking prevention can silently break embedded Box flows (e.g., Box for Salesforce) or SSO. Allow cookies for your Box and SSO domains, or temporarily disable “Block third-party cookies” to test. In Safari, turn off “Prevent cross-site tracking” just for the test, then add site exceptions. Privacy Sandboxsupport.box.com

3) Verify SSO is healthy (Okta/Azure AD) and capture a SAML trace

If you sign in with SSO and the spinner loops, test direct email+password sign-in (if allowed), or ask IT to confirm IdP status. For persistent SSO loops, capture a SAML trace and share with your admin/Box Support. support.box.com

Box Drive replaces Box Sync. Remove Sync first, then install the latest Drive. Outdated clients cause mount failures, offline issues, and Finder/Explorer oddities. Information Technologysupport.box.com

5) Reset Box Drive (fastest real-world fix)

Windows: Right-click the Box icon → Log out → Quit → Restart PC → Open Box and sign in.

macOS (FPE mode): Quit Box Drive → run the official Box Reset Tool (or fileproviderctl … method) → reopen Box and sign in. This clears stale cache and rebuilds the index. support.box.com+1

6) Ensure your OS/browser is supported

Box supports only the two latest major versions of macOS and Windows. Very old OS versions or browsers can block Drive mounts and sign-in modals. Update the OS and your default browser, then retry. support.box.com

7) Install Microsoft Edge WebView2 (Windows)

Box login modals inside Office/Sync flows rely on WebView2. If WebView2 Runtime is missing or damaged, you’ll see blank dialogs or failed sign-ins. Install/repair WebView2, then relaunch Box/Office. support.box.comMicrosoft Learn

8) Fix firewall, proxy, and SSL-inspection interference

Corporate filters often block or TLS-inspect Box, breaking uploads, previews, and SSO. Ask IT to allowlist Box core domains (e.g., app.box.com , api.box.com , upload.box.com , *.boxcdn.net , Box Zones), bypass SSL inspection for these domains, and open outbound 443. Re-test off VPN to confirm. support.box.com+2support.box.com+2

9) Enforce modern TLS only

Box requires TLS 1.2+. Old endpoints (or middleboxes forcing TLS 1.0/1.1) will fail to connect. Ensure system and proxy policies allow TLS 1.2 or higher. support.box.comMicrosoft Learn

10) Rebuild Box Drive’s cache (targeted)

When a few items never finish syncing, toggle Make available offline off/on for the problem folders. If that fails:

Windows: Sign out of Box Drive; optionally clear %LOCALAPPDATA%\Box\Box\Cache ; sign back in.

Sign out of Box Drive; optionally clear ; sign back in. macOS: Use the Box Reset Tool (preferred) to safely clear cache. University of Sussexsupport.box.com

11) Fix macOS File Provider Extension (FPE) quirks

On macOS 11.5+ Box Drive runs in FPE mode with the Box folder under ~/Library/CloudStorage/Box-Box . If Finder can’t see Box or permissions look odd, ensure Box has Full Disk Access (System Settings → Privacy & Security), then quit/reopen Box. support.box.com+1

12) Remove conflicting security software rules

Endpoint AV/DLP can lock Box’s temp folders or block the file provider. Add Box processes and cache paths to your security tool’s allowlist, then retest. (Your IT admin will know where to add these.)

13) Clear Box Edit’s cache for editor-launch issues

If files won’t open from the Open with button in the browser, clear Box Edit cache, restart, and try again. support.box.com

14) Confirm permissions and ownership

If a specific folder won’t open/sync but others do, it’s usually permissions. Ask the folder owner or your Box admin to confirm your access/role and whether external sharing restrictions apply.

15) Gather logs before escalating

Persistent errors? Collect Box Drive/Box Edit logs and a short screen capture of the failure path. This accelerates enterprise or Box Support resolution. support.box.com+1

Tips

Test on a different network (guest Wi-Fi or hotspot) to isolate firewalls fast.

If Drive shows errors, click the gear icon → Error details to see the exact cause.

to see the exact cause. If only previews fail, download works, and Box is up, suspect proxy/CDN allowlisting. California State University, Chico

FAQs

Is Box down right now?

Check status.box.com for current incidents and recent history. If it’s green, the issue is local (browser, client, SSO, or network). status.box.com

Box Drive vs Box Sync—do I need both?

No. Box Drive replaces Sync. Uninstall Sync to avoid mount conflicts and duplication. Information Technology

Why does Box work in one browser but not another?

Different privacy models and extension stacks. Third-party-cookie restrictions and content blockers commonly impact embedded Box/SSO flows. Privacy Sandbox

We use a strict firewall/SSL inspection—what exactly should IT allow?

Allow app.box.com , api.box.com , upload.box.com , *.boxcdn.net , and any Box Zones domains your org uses; bypass SSL inspection for these. support.box.com+1

Summary (ordered steps)

Check Box Status. Private window; disable extensions. Loosen third-party-cookie/tracking just for testing; add exceptions. Update OS/browser; remove Box Sync. Reset Box Drive (Windows/macOS). Install/repair WebView2 (Windows). Allowlist Box domains; bypass SSL inspection. Ensure TLS 1.2+. Rebuild cache or toggle offline. Verify permissions; collect logs; escalate with evidence.

Conclusion

Most “box.com not working” cases trace back to browser privacy changes, stale Box Drive state, or strict network security. Work through the steps in order—especially the Drive reset and firewall allowlist—and you’ll typically restore Box within minutes.