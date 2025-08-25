Brother MFC-L2710DW Driver Download and Installation Guide

How to

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Milan Stanojevic 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Manually searching printer or scanner drivers is a long process. Instead, use a tested tool that selects the correct driver version with maximum precision:

  • Download PCHelpSoft Driver Updater and install it on your PC
  • Start the scanning process to search for outdated or missing drivers that cause problems
  • Click on Update Now to allow the update process

If your Brother MFC-L2710DW printer is not working properly, the problem may be due to missing or outdated drivers. Installing the correct driver will restore full printing and scanning functionality on Windows.

How to download and install Brother MFC-L2710DW driver?

Table of contents

1. Download from Brother’s official website

  1. Go to the Brother Support page.
  2. Enter MFC-L2710DW in the search bar.
     MFC-L2710DW search on brother website
  3. Select your operating system version.
    MFC-L2710DW driver operating system select
  4. Download the latest driver package.
  5. Run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions.

This ensures you always get the latest certified version for your printer.

2. Update through Windows Settings

  1. Press Win + I to open Settings.
  2. Go to Bluetooth & devices > Printers & Scanners.
      printers and scanners settings app
  3. Select your Brother printer and choose Remove device (if already installed).
    remove printer settings app
  4. Click Add device and let Windows install the driver automatically.
    add device settings app

If Windows cannot find it, use the manual download method.

3. Use Device Manager

  1. Right-click the Start menu and open Device Manager.
     
  2. Expand Printers.
  3. Right-click your Brother MFC-L2710DW and choose Update driver.
    update driver device manager
  4. Select Search automatically for drivers.
    search automatically for drivers device manager

This will check for available drivers via Windows Update.

Fixing printer issues after installation

Sometimes drivers are installed correctly, but the printer still does not work. If that happens, check these guides for further fixes:

Keeping your Brother printer driver up to date improves compatibility with Windows updates, fixes known bugs, and enhances overall printing and scanning performance.

The Brother MFC-L2710DW driver can be installed directly from Brother’s website, through Windows Settings, or Device Manager. If you encounter printing or scanning issues even after installation, follow the linked troubleshooting guides for quick fixes.

More about the topics: driver, Printer

Milan Stanojevic

Milan Stanojevic Shield

Windows Toubleshooting Expert

Milan has been enthusiastic about technology ever since his childhood days, and this led him to take interest in all PC-related technologies. He's a PC enthusiast and he spends most of his time learning about computers and technology. Before joining WindowsReport, he worked as a front-end web developer. Now, he's one of the Troubleshooting experts in our worldwide team, specializing in Windows errors & software issues.

User forum

0 messages