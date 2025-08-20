Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 to Include Co-Op Campaign and Global XP System

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Call of Duty fans have something to look forward to this November. During Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, Activision revealed the first gameplay details for Black Ops 7, set to launch on November 14, 2025, five weeks after Battlefield 6.

The biggest highlight this year is the new co-op campaign. Players can team up with up to four friends and explore the coastal city of Avalon.

Unlike previous entries, every elimination, objective, and breakthrough in the campaign contributes to a Global XP system. Well, it carries over to multiplayer progression. Xbox’s blog explains that this integration allows your Co-Op efforts to fuel your overall rank and unlock new abilities directly.

In addition to the campaign, Black Ops 7 introduces a multiplayer endgame designed for up to 32 players. Gamers can select Operators, craft custom Loadouts, and level up their Combat Rating to tackle advanced challenges across Avalon.

The multiplayer launch includes 16 6v6 maps and 2 20v20 Skirmish maps, featuring classic locations from Black Ops 2. The Omnimovement system returns with enhancements like Wall Jump and Combat Roll, offering fluid mobility in every match. Zombie mode also returns with the largest Round-Based map ever, alongside Survival Maps for fans of intense undead action.

Like last year, Black Ops 7 will support Xbox Play Anywhere and will be available on day one with Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. It will also release on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, last-gen consoles, Battle.net, Steam, and the Xbox app on PC.

For a closer look, the Xbox @ Gamescom 2025 broadcast continues today at 6 AM PT, showcasing Black Ops 7 alongside Ninja Gaiden 4, Overwatch 2, and The Outer Worlds 2.