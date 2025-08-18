Gamescom 2025 Kicks Off August 20: Here's Schedule & What to Expect

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Gamescom will be back in Cologne in just two days, running from August 20 through August 24, with Geoff Keighley kicking things off on Opening Night Live the evening before.

Organizers have said that this could be the show’s biggest edition yet, with record exhibitor numbers and a schedule packed with premieres and hands-on demos.

Xbox is going big this year

Microsoft isn’t holding back, as it has already confirmed it will bring more than 20 playable games across 120 demo stations. No wonder, it’ll be the company’s one of the most ambitious showcase in recent years.

The star of the booth will be the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X handhelds, making their first public appearance. Additionally; fans will get to try titles like Hollow Knight: Silksong, Sea of Thieves, and the remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4.

If leaks prove right, attendees might also get the first chance to pre-order the handhelds during Xbox’s August 20 showcase, with prices said to be around €599 and €899 ahead of a holiday launch.

That’s not all; Grounded 2, Ninja Gaiden 4, and new content for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will also be playable. Bethesda is teasing a surprise of its own, keeping fans guessing until the show floor opens.

For those at home, Xbox is planning two live broadcasts from its booth on August 20 and 21, so the big reveals won’t be limited to Cologne.

Sony stays away yet again

Sony, meanwhile, is once again skipping Gamescom. This marks the sixth straight year without an official PlayStation presence at the event. Even so, fans shouldn’t feel left out. Publishers like EA, Capcom, and Konami will showcase PS5 games. That meansb there’ll still be plenty for PlayStation owners to look forward to.

With more than 1,500 companies set to attend, Gamescom 2025 looks ready to deliver one of its most exciting editions yet, and it’s Xbox, not Sony, taking center stage.