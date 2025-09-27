Chrome Tests "Lens Video Citations" to Jump Straight to YouTube Moments

Jump to any YouTube Moment instantly, Chrome’s new Lens Video Citations and more features explained

After introducing the Desktop Search App with Lens and AI Mode, Google is now testing a new feature for Google Lens in Chrome that could make searching for videos much easier. It’s called “Lens video citations,” and it’s currently being tested in Chrome Canary.

Lens Video Citations Let You Jump to the Right Spot in YouTube Videos

Until now, Lens mainly worked with images and text. With this feature, if you’re watching a YouTube video and use Lens to look up something you see on screen, you can jump straight to the exact moment that detail appears.

Instead of just showing a link, Lens moves the video to the right moment so you see information in context, without searching or manually skipping through. If you want to check a fact or detail, you can go straight to that scene without rewatching everything. If you spot a product or ingredient, you can quickly find out more while the video plays.

Chrome is experimenting with two more Lens updates in Canary:

Quickly Reopen the Lens Tool

You can quickly reopen the Lens tool directly from the Chrome search box, making it easier to look up several things in a row without restarting your search.

Lens Suggestions Before You Search

In addition to Page Search, Lens can offer search suggestions or ideas right in the Chrome search box, even before you type anything or upload a picture. It helps you get started faster.

How to enable and test Lens Video Citations and other new Lens features in Chrome

Open Chrome Canary. Visit chrome:/flags Search for and enable these flags:

“Lens Video Citations” (Video citations)

“Lens Reinvocation Affordance” (Reopen Lens overlay)

“Lens Search Zero State CSB” (Lens zero state suggestions) Restart the browser.

Chrome Canary’s new “Lens video citations” flag enables special handling for video searches inside videos on Mac, Windows, Linux, and ChromeOS. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

These updates are available only in Chrome Canary right now. Because these features are experimental, they might change or be removed in future updates.

Chrome Canary’s experimental flags for Google Lens: “Lens search reinvocation affordance” and

“Lens search zero state CSB” options for making visual searches easier and faster in Chrome. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

Apart from this, Google is testing Lens search for YouTube and generating effects in Shorts. Chrome is also adding four new color themes to reading mode and a single-click unsubscribe button for web notifications on Windows and other desktop platforms.

Additionally, Google is planning to block PIP window captures in Chrome, which may improve privacy, and test an automated Passkey upgrade in Chrome Canary.