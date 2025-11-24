Chrome’s "Nano Banana" Image Generator Now Works on Android

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

For the first time, Chrome on Android in Canary version lets users create AI images directly from the address bar without using developer flags or a separate app. This puts image generation directly in the browser.

I reported that Chrome on desktop displays Google’s experimental AI model for image generation, Nano banana and Deep Search under the Ask Google interface. At that stage, those buttons acted only as placeholders. I also covered the AI Mode search box on Android and iOS. Now, this test confirms that the feature now works fully and is no longer a placeholder.

Image creation is now built into Chrome itself, so users never need to leave their active page or switch apps.

Create Images Using Nano Banana in Chrome on Android from the address bar

When you tap the address bar in Chrome Canary on Android, a small plus icon appears. When you select it, Chrome opens a menu with “Camera”, “Gallery”, “Files”, “AI Mode” and “Create image”.

Tapping Create image adds a chip below the address bar. It displays three example prompts such as “Create a wise old owl”, “Generate a majestic eagle” or “Make a red sports car”. You can select one or enter your own text.

Chrome generates the image inside the browser and keeps you on the same screen. The result appears quickly. Unlike Microsoft Edge, which opens a sidebar or moves to another page, Chrome carries out the process inline.

Chrome Canary on Android shows the Create image option in the address bar. The banana icon matches the visual marker used for Nano Banana testing.

Chrome uses Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, a fast Google AI model designed for mobile devices. Images appear quickly on Android, which shows that Chrome uses a system suited to mobile tasks.

Chrome also shows a notice below the image that states AI content may be inaccurate. You can then “download” or “share” the image directly from the browser.

Chrome Canary on Android displays the generated image inside the browser, with options to download or share and a notice that AI results may be inaccurate.

To verify how the image was produced, I uploaded one created with this method to the Google Gemini app. It displayed the message:

“The image contains a SynthID watermark, which confirms that it was generated with Google AI.”

The Gemini app confirms that the image created through Chrome includes a SynthID watermark. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

SynthID is the method Google uses to tag AI-generated content. Chrome does not show the AI model in settings. The banana icon links this feature to Nano Banana testing.

The “Create images” option is also visible in the address bar in Chrome Canary on desktop (as earlier reported), but it does not work yet. The Android version is the first instance where image generation works directly from the address bar.

We noticed the feature in Chrome Canary on Android. It is not present in Stable or Beta versions.