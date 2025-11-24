Chrome’s "Nano Banana" Image Generator Now Works on Android
Google’s experimental Nano Banana AI model tested in Chrome Canary on Android
For the first time, Chrome on Android in Canary version lets users create AI images directly from the address bar without using developer flags or a separate app. This puts image generation directly in the browser.
I reported that Chrome on desktop displays Google’s experimental AI model for image generation, Nano banana and Deep Search under the Ask Google interface. At that stage, those buttons acted only as placeholders. I also covered the AI Mode search box on Android and iOS. Now, this test confirms that the feature now works fully and is no longer a placeholder.
Image creation is now built into Chrome itself, so users never need to leave their active page or switch apps.
Create Images Using Nano Banana in Chrome on Android from the address bar
When you tap the address bar in Chrome Canary on Android, a small plus icon appears. When you select it, Chrome opens a menu with “Camera”, “Gallery”, “Files”, “AI Mode” and “Create image”.
Tapping Create image adds a chip below the address bar. It displays three example prompts such as “Create a wise old owl”, “Generate a majestic eagle” or “Make a red sports car”. You can select one or enter your own text.
Chrome generates the image inside the browser and keeps you on the same screen. The result appears quickly. Unlike Microsoft Edge, which opens a sidebar or moves to another page, Chrome carries out the process inline.
Chrome uses Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, a fast Google AI model designed for mobile devices. Images appear quickly on Android, which shows that Chrome uses a system suited to mobile tasks.
Chrome also shows a notice below the image that states AI content may be inaccurate. You can then “download” or “share” the image directly from the browser.
To verify how the image was produced, I uploaded one created with this method to the Google Gemini app. It displayed the message:
“The image contains a SynthID watermark, which confirms that it was generated with Google AI.”
SynthID is the method Google uses to tag AI-generated content. Chrome does not show the AI model in settings. The banana icon links this feature to Nano Banana testing.
The “Create images” option is also visible in the address bar in Chrome Canary on desktop (as earlier reported), but it does not work yet. The Android version is the first instance where image generation works directly from the address bar.
We noticed the feature in Chrome Canary on Android. It is not present in Stable or Beta versions.
